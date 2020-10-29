JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man has been charged with rape and other felonies after police say he sexually assaulted and beat a woman.
Trentin Oshey Lowe, 26, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Middle Road and Centennial Boulevard. He's charged with a level 1 felony for rape; a level 5 felony for battery with serious injury; a level 6 felony for sexual battery and a level 6 felony for battery with moderate bodily injury.
A not guilty plea was entered during an initial hearing Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, and Lowe remains held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Court records say police responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the disturbance call and made contact with Lowe, in a car, and a female who was on foot nearby. The woman said the two had been driving back from the store when they began to argue. She said Lowe started calling her names and "let the wheel of the car go." She said that while the car was still in motion, Lowe jumped over to the seat where the woman was sitting and began gouging her eyes, hitting her in the head, pulling out her hair and biting her.
She said that he soon after sexually assaulted her.
When police spoke with Lowe, he disputed the woman's story, saying the woman had tried to kill him when she got angry during an argument in the car. He said she grabbed the steering wheel and once the car stopped, tried to beat him with a rock. He admitted to biting her when she grabbed the wheel but denied the allegation of rape.
