JEFFERSONVILLE — A man died after a pit bull attack in Jeffersonville, according to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Jeffersonville police officers responded to the 800 block of W. Larkspur Drive on a report of a man being bitten by a dog Wednesday morning.
The first officer to arrive tried to stop the pit bull attack with pepper spray, but was unsuccessful, the news release said. The officer then had to use his service weapon against the dog, ending the attack, according to the statement from the police.
Officers then tried to render medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived. EMS workers arrived and then also tried to render aid, but it was too late. The man died at the scene. He has not been identified.
