JEFFERSONVILLE -- A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County.
On Thursday, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County. After conducting surveillance on the apartment building, the troopers spotted Miller carrying a drawstring bag as he exited a taxi in the parking lot.
When the troopers approached and identified themselves, Miller fled on foot into the apartment. As the officers gave chase, they observed Miller ram the apartment door and run inside, locking himself in a bedroom. A female then exited the bedroom leaving an infant on the bed. When officers entered, they learned Miller had fled into the attached bathroom. After numerous commands from the troopers, Jerome Miller eventually surrendered.
Due to evidence recovered at the scene, troopers believe Miller attempted to destroy evidence while inside the bathroom. During the subsequent search, troopers recovered several open plastic baggies from inside the toilet. The baggies and water inside the toilet contained a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.
As a result of the investigation, Miller was transported to the Clark County jail and arrested on the initial warrant and on the following charges:
-Dealing in cocaine, Level 2 felony
-Possession of cocaine, Level 2 felony
-Obstruction of justice, Level 6 felony
-Neglect of a dependent, Level 4 felony
-Resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.