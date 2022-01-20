LOUISVILLE — The person who died from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Louisville lived in Jeffersonville.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Korey Gilbert, 27, of Jeffersonville, was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital.
Gilbert was shot multiple times at about 3:29 a.m. in the 900 block of South Sixth Street in Louisville. Police responded to the neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. where they found Gilbert.
No arrests in the case had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.
