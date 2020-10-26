JEFFERSONVILLE — A man charged almost four years ago with multiple felonies for child molestation has filed a plea agreement, which has been taken under advisement to be discussed at a hearing this week.
Devorris Forehand, 56, was arrested in October 2018 nearly two years after a warrant was issued for his arrest on six counts of child molestation — one of which was alleged to have occurred in December 2014 with the other five between April and October 2016. On Oct. 22, Forehand filed a blind plea agreement for three level 4 felonies for molestation, the other three to be dismissed.
The agreement also requests a sentence of no more than six years for each, to be served concurrently. A plea hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Court records show Jeffersonville police took a report Oct. 4, 2016, on allegations of sexual battery. In a later interview, the person who made the initial report told police she had overheard a child at their home telling Forehand to stop doing something. The complainant immediately became alarmed as she knew the defendant had a previous sex offense.
When she asked the chid what had happened, she was told of improper touching by the man. investigation showed there were two other victims, all children under 14, according to court records.
Police were initially unable to locate the defendant, who was not responding to phone calls and who had stopped showing up for work, including to pick up his paycheck.
Prosecutors in the case have sought to add habitual offender status, but it's unclear how that could affect his sentence if the judge accepts the plea agreement. In 2004, Forehand was arrested on five class B felonies for sexual misconduct with a minor; he later pleaded guilty to to one count and in 2007, was sentenced to eight years in prison with two years suspended on probation. He was also given jail credit time for the roughly three years he was in custody pre-trial. In 2009, he was ordered to serve another year of the previously suspended sentence for violation of probation, according to online court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.