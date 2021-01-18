JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville native Philip Bates was just 14 when he accompanied his father and about 300 others from the Louisville and Southern Indiana area to march with Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington during the "Great March" of 1963.
As a teen, Bates said, he might not have fully understood the importance of what they were doing, but the experience would go on to shape the rest of his life.
The group traveled by train, which took several days. Once in Washington, many of the participants stayed overnight on the trains, while a few stayed with friends or family there.
"As a 14-year-old from Jeffersonville, Indiana, the first experience of a train ride to the Capitol of the United States, it was kind of breathtaking," Bates said. "I'd never been in that large of a group, didn't know exactly what to expect. I tried to stay in the Louisville group to be safe."
He estimated about 300,000 people were with them at the march, which he described as "very calm, a lot of cooperation among people," he said. Among the group from Louisville, he was one of the few kids.
Bates' father, E.W. Bates, was an associate pastor at First Trinity Baptist Church. He, along with David "Ken" Bowyer and Thomas V. Bryant, helped reinvigorate the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP, News and Tribune archives show.
Bates said he believed his father had thought it would be good for his son's development to participate in the march. Although he was young, the tenents of it stuck with him.
That started to solidify when, five years later in 1968, King was assassinated. Bates was 19 then. He learned the news while in a theology class at Hanover College.
"I was angry, understanding the gravity of that event," he said, adding that after he'd calmed down somewhat, "it kind of just bolstered the belief that fairness and equality and race relations was a paramount importance."
Bates' father took from the civil rights movement and the march a drive to help his community. In addition to his work with the NAACP, and, as a minister, E.W. Bates worked with local leaders and lawmakers to help shape policy for residents in a way that was based in equality. As a member of the Greater Clark County Schools board, he prioritized making sure there the county's youth had access to a fair and equitable education.
"My dad would find needs that needed to be addressed and take positive action to address them," Bates said in an article published in the August 2013 edition of Explorer, a Southern Indiana-based magazine.
"He worked for quality education and for voter rights. He spoke up for the homeless and for down-and-outers. He wanted fairness for all and was able to get others to work with him on addressing some pretty big issues."
Bates continued in his father's tradition, giving more than four decades of his time and energy toward helping make Jeffersonville a more equitable place. From 1969 through 2012, he worked with the Jeffersonville Department of Redevelopment and Housing Authority, roles in which he helped relocate displaced families and administer Federally Funded Housing Subsidy programs.
"One of the most important things is equality and giving people the opportunity to be treated in an equal manner, regardless of race or religion," Bates said.
He said this is one way that King's legacy lives on in the hearts of so many, although he acknowledged that "we've still got a lot of work to do." Bates referred to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol during a rally there to support President Donald Trump, the same day Congress began to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
"The incident last Wednesday certainly indicates that we have a lot of work to do," he said. "It fell to each one of us individually to understand what happened last Wednesday, how it happened and make every effort to improve."
He said that some of the conversations after the attack — people saying that it was "antifa" or Black Lives Matter members dressed as Trump supporters who breached the Capitol — only serve to sow more division in the U.S.
"I think groups take the opportunity to continue to split this nation," he said.
