FLOYD COUNTY — Brandon Sears, 32, of Jeffersonville was sentenced to more than two years in the Floyd County Jail after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle component part, a level 6 felony.
The charges and ultimate sentencing stemmed from a report in November of 2021 of a physical fight occurring on the shoulder of Interstate 265 West near the Charlestown Road exit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim in the case told police his vehicle had broken down due to a suspected battery issue and he had left the vehicle overnight to obtain a replacement battery. Upon his return the following day with his father, the men reported they saw an unknown parked vehicle and a man underneath their car on the passenger side. The probable cause affidavit states the man, identified as Sears, was discovered actively cutting off the catalytic converter. The owner of the vehicle and his father confronted the man, leading to a physical altercation where Sears reportedly ran back to his own vehicle and jumped into the driver’s seat before being stopped by the victim.
An off-duty Clarksville officer, witnessing the altercation while driving by, pulled over and separated both parties before calling Floyd County officers. Sgt. Joel White arrived on scene, taking the defendant into custody.
“We are continuously working to make our community safer against unauthorized entries and theft, especially in the components of vehicles,” said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane following the sentencing hearing. “We work hand in hand with law enforcement and commend their hard work in resolving these cases.”
Catalytic converters, necessary for reducing toxic pollutants, have increasingly been targeted for theft across the state due to being composed of valuable metals. Indiana lawmakers have attempted to combat the thefts, most recently by passing a law that went into effect on July 1, allowing only licensed salvage recyclers to buy or sell the converters.
