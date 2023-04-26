NEW ALBANY - Shawndrae Pratt, 34, of Jeffersonville, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on January 31, 2019, Pratt met another individual in Jeffersonville and sold them 11.5 grams of pure methamphetamine. On March 12, 2019, Pratt met the same buyer at a location in Clark County, to sell them more methamphetamine. Pratt told the buyer he did not have his drug scales and needed to go get them. Pratt drove the buyer to Pratt’s apartment complex in Louisville, where he obtained his drug scales. Pratt returned from his apartment, weighed the drugs, and sold the buyer an additional 66.4 grams of pure methamphetamine. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a 9mm handgun.
“Armed methamphetamine traffickers seek ill-gotten profits with utter disregard for the harm they do to our families, friends, and neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will work together to hold criminals accountable for pushing deadly drugs in our communities.”
