JEFFERSONVILLE — A memorial marker for Indiana State Trooper Lawrence Meyer was unveiled Wednesday along Court Avenue in Jeffersonville.
Borden Police Chief Brian Meyer removed the cover from the sign that honors his late father.
Trooper Meyer died in the line of duty Feb. 2, 1974 while chasing an escaped prisoner from the Clark County Jail. During the chase, Meyer suffered a heart attack. He died shortly after being taken to Clark Memorial Hospital.
The memorial was made possible through the work of ISP Trooper Nathan Newton, who had four signs made for troopers who have died in the line of duty. Two of the signs have been placed — one in Jeffersonville and the other in Ramsey. The other two are awaiting approval.
