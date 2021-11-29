Jeffersonville Christmas Parade

Gabriel Lee, 4, enjoys a ride on the train in his new fire hat during Saturday's holiday parade and light up festival in Jeffersonville. 
Parade 3

Santa was on hand for Saturday's festivities in downtown Jeffersonville. 
Parade 5

The annual holiday parade and light up festival serves as a kickoff to the Christmas season in Jeffersonville. 
Parade 4

Jeffersonville firefighters hand out hats to children during Saturday's parade and light up festival. 
Parade 6

A vintage fire truck was displayed during the Jeffersonville holiday parade on Saturday. 
Parade 2

Hazel Booker gets a view of the parade from her mother's shoulders in downtown Jeffersonville on Saturday. 

Trending Video

Recommended for you