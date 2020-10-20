JEFFERSONVILLE — Nathan Todaro acquired a food truck in May for his American Smokehouse Stadium restaurant.
He said trying to get the truck up and running for business was already a difficult task during a pandemic, and that was before he had a discussion with a Jeffersonville official about the costs and requirements for his new venture.
“I was flabbergasted, to say the least,” Todaro said.
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for Jeffersonville, said it can cost some food truck operators $1,300 annually between the expenses of obtaining a permit and footing the required background checks.
On Monday, the Jeffersonville City Council took the first step toward reducing some of the costs and limiting some of the hurdles in the process. The council voted 6-3 to amend an existing ordinance that loops food truck vendors in with door-to-door solicitors.
Reischl said Jeffersonville is getting more and more requests for food truck permits, but added there’s been a lot of criticism over the costs.
“With that we are getting numerous complaints with those who register with us and we’re finding a significant number of operators who are simply refusing to comply with the ordinance,” he said.
Surrounding municipalities like Clarksville have less stringent, if any, rules governing food trucks, Reischl continued. That’s made it even more difficult to get food truck vendors to follow the Jeffersonville rules, he said.
“A lot of them are just sort of going under the radar and hoping they don’t get caught,” Reischl said.
The existing ordinance requires a $300 annual fee along with $100 background check fees per operator.
As amended, vendors would pay a flat $75 annual fee to operate a food truck in Jeffersonville. A one-time permit for a special event would be $50. In both instances, background checks wouldn’t be required, but vendors would still have to follow the guidelines and procedures of the Clark County Health Department.
Council President Matt Owen cast one of the dissenting votes after citing concerns about fairness as it pertains to food trucks versus traditional restaurants.
“Our brick and mortar restaurants are paying taxes on everything that they do,” Owen said. “They have property taxes. They have rent. Those are all things that someone operating out of a mobile truck gets around.”
Reischl, who brought forth the amendments with staff support, said there’s been an increasing amount of restaurants that are starting food truck services. Those restaurants, which are paying property taxes and other traditional business fees, are also being required to pay the food truck costs under the existing ordinance.
“I think it kind of works both ways,” Reischl said.
As amended, the changes would not affect the regulations for door-to-door solicitation.
Councilman Dustin White voted in favor of the amendments and said he would like to have a discussion during the next meeting about the possibility of allowing food trucks to set up in public rights-of-way.
Aside from city-organized events, food trucks are limited to operating on private properties and by permission in parking lots.
The amended ordinance will require passage on a final ballot before it goes into effect. Along with Owen, council members Donnie Croft and Steve Webb voted against the measure.
Croft said he’s concerned about the lack of background checks under an amended ordinance. A child predator could more easily obtain a permit without a background check, and that could result in a dangerous situation, he said.
“I know that might sound a little outlandish, but it only takes once,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.