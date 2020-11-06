JEFFERSONVILLE – A request to forgive penalties for outstanding sewer debt led to a tense back-and-forth between Mayor Mike Moore and the head of Catalyst Rescue Mission over a grant to allow homeless people from other counties to quarantine in Clark County.
Rev. Jim Moon, executive director of the homeless shelter, appeared before the Jeffersonville Sewer Board during a virtual meeting Thursday. As part of a downpayment on the property in 2019, Catalyst paid $26,000 toward the sewer debt that had been accrued when the shelter was under previous management as Haven House.
The debt has been paid off including penalties, but Catalyst is seeking reimbursement of about $7,000 in late fees.
But the discussion turned toward a $729,000 grant from the Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The grant was awarded earlier this year to allow Catalyst to provide places for those experiencing homelessness to quarantine for 10-14 days.
Moore alleged that he was misled by Moon about the grant and that he opposes the funding because it covers several counties.
“There's disrespect when you bring homeless people from 14 other counties in the state of Indiana to Jeffersonville,” Moore said. “I don't think you're looking out for the people of Jeffersonville.”
Other elected officials don't agree with the grant because of its potential effect on Jeffersonville, Moore continued.
“We like to take care of our own. We don't want to take care of homeless people from 150 miles away,” he said.
But Moon said Moore is mistaken if he believes the shelter is putting people from other counties on the streets of Jeffersonville.
He said the language of the grant calls for those experiencing homelessness from regions 13 and 14 to be allowed to quarantine for 10-14 days and then returned to their region.
Moon added that the only two people who have applied to so far were sent to Catalyst through the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“There's nobody being put on the streets from the grant and Catalyst Rescue Mission, I can assure you of that,” Moon said.
At the onset of the pandemic, Catalyst set up tents to quarantine new intakes, but city officials ordered them to be removed and the Jeffersonville City Council provided the shelter with $10,000 so that it could instead use motels for the purpose.
Moon said he had discussions with Clarksville officials about the use of a motel there for quarantine and that they were on board with the idea. Moore said he was led to believe that Clarksville officials had to sign off on the grant, but Moon said that wasn't the case.
Moore insisted that there was "some definite misinformation" given to the city about the grant in terms of who had to endorse it. He said he was under the belief that local officials had to lend their support to the grant and sign documents in favor of it but added that didn't happen.
"I think you duped us and I'm not in favor of granting that waiver," he said.
Moon said the grant was supported by the Clark County Health Department and didn't require actual signatures of other local officials.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said Friday that Moon and Moore are both correct in some ways, though he added they're likely referring to different grants.
Yazel said the health department did agree to oversee the initial grant, and that it is expected to end within the next two weeks.
He said the health department declined to be involved in a second grant application that would allow Catalyst to be one of three homeless quarantine seclusion sites in the state.
Yazel said the decision not to be involved in the second grant was related to manpower concerns with the health department being busy with several other tasks during the pandemic.
Moore called for a vote to deny the waiver of the penalties, but the sewer board ultimately decided to table the issue until next month to allow for time for further discussion.
