Promising to continue moving Jeffersonville forward, Mayor Mike Moore on Monday filed for re-election.
“Let’s keep investing in our neighborhoods, focusing on our foundation and growing responsibly,” said Moore as he filed his declaration of candidacy papers with the Clark County Clerk. “We’re on an exciting path of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Our city is stronger than ever. Let’s keep moving forward, together.”
Moore, a Republican, is seeking his fourth term. The general election is November 7, 2023.
"I look forward to spending the next several months talking about what we've accomplished over the last decade while looking to the future with a vision for an even better Jeffersonville."
Learn more at www.imformikemoore.com.
