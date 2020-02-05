JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced Wednesday that he has appointed Kevin Morlan as Director of the Street Department as part of the reorganization of the city’s sanitation and street departments. Clark Miles was appointed Director of the Sanitation Department. Miles has served as Director of the Street and Sanitation Departments since 2013.
“Our city has grown and continues to grow,” Moore, who alluded to annexation that took effect in 2008 that nearly doubled the city’s population, said in a news release. “Along the way we’ve placed a heavy burden on our street and sanitation department with the addition of more roads to maintain and households to collect garbage. It makes sense to separate the operation into two distinct departments with their own director.”
The city’s streets and roads increased by more than 60% in the last 13 years – going from 209 miles in 2007 to 349 miles today.
“It‘s become important for us to organize the street and sanitation department in a way that works and meets the needs of today’s Jeffersonville,” Moore said. “We already have the best men and women working in the department. But it help make the day-to-day operation more efficient by having two departments managed by its own director.”
Morlan retired last year after serving 32 years as an officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
“I’m thrilled that Kevin has joined our team. He has served our community well,” Moore said. “Kevin and Clark complement each other well.”
