JEFFERSONVILLE — Two weeks after the Jeffersonville Sewer Board froze credits for new industrial developments at its north wastewater plant, Mayor Mike Moore chided officials for not placing a higher value on expanding that facility with portions of the $50 million grant the region is set to receive.
Moore’s comments came during Thursday’s sewer board meeting. The body received an update on the ongoing allotment of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, funds. The state awarded the local regional development authority, Our Southern Indiana, $50 million to be used to leverage projects in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties.
Moore, who is the president of the sewer board, asked if anyone with the utility had been contacted by an RDA official to explain why the city’s request for funding the plant expansion had been decreased to $5 million and included with Charlestown’s ask for money to foot construction of a new plant.
Board members said they hadn’t received an explanation from the local RDA.
“For the life of me, I think everything is just going incredibly good in Clark County, and our sewer plant, the growth that we’ve seen specially in the north plant, if there’s a project in Clark County more important than the expansion of wastewater, I would love to hear it,” Moore said.
“If you want to make an impact on a county, nobody’s doing it better than Jeffersonville and River Ridge right now.”
But earlier this month, the board unanimously approved freezing new industrial credits at the north plant, which serves River Ridge. Sewer board members, including Moore, said they had repeatedly asked the River Ridge Development Authority to commit funding toward the $36 million expansion, but hadn’t received an official pledge.
The utility is asking River Ridge to pay $12 million toward the project. River Ridge officials said during a Tuesday meeting that funding for the project is being considered.
The sewer board has found little success over the past year in getting a funding plan set for expanding the plant. The Jeffersonville City Council turned down the sewer board’s initial plan to raise rates on out-of-city customers and developers to foot the expansion following some contentious meetings.
The council and Moore’s administration did eventually agree to use federal American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
The Jeffersonville board took no action Thursday over the industrial credit freeze.
Moore’s comments came during a report by Jill Saegesser, vice president of economic development, on the status of READI grants. Federal funds are backing the grants, which are being overseen by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Based on preliminary information, Saegesser said IEDC will have a major role in examining what projects are approved by regional development authorities for READI spending.
She said IEDC has inferred it is looking to get the most “bang for their buck.”
IEDC has also indicated that just because a request was included in an RDA proposal, it “doesn’t guarantee that your project is going to receive funding from READI.”
Our Southern Indiana’s board consists of local government, business and economic development officials. Several projects, from Origin Park to bolstering tourism efforts in Borden, were included in the local RDA plan.
No final decisions on how the $50 million will be allocated have been reached by Our Southern Indiana, but Moore said Jeffersonville’s sewer plant expansion should be at the top of the list.
“I’m very concerned with how everybody benefited in Clark County from the Jeffersonville growth, but yet it’s belittled when it’s time to acknowledge where money is needed and being put so far behind some of these other projects,” he said.
