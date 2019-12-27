JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore said he will not accept a pay raise approved by Jeffersonville City Council at a pair of special meetings held this week.
On Friday, council members Dustin White, Scottie Maples, Scott Hawkins, Matt Owen and Joe Paris were the lone members present, approving a plan to increase the base salary of the mayor from $84,000 to $93,000. The raise was part of an amendment made to the city's salary ordinances, which was first approved on Dec. 16.
“We had to add some things that the State Board of Accounts wanted in our salary ordinances," White said. "Then, we amended it to reflect the mayor’s raise.”
The move came on the heels of another special meeting Monday, where the five previously mentioned council members voted in favor of a "longevity resolution" against Ron Ellis's lone dissenting vote.
The longevity resolution would allow a pay increase of 5 percent for each additional term of a mayor after initially entering office. The increases were to be reflected in Moore's salary for his upcoming third term.
Added together, that would total out to a salary of just under $103,000 for Moore in each of the next four years. But Moore said he will not accept the roughly $18,000 raise, and will instead veto both ordinances that passed this week.
“It was not about money, it was about respect," he said. "This veto will be more about respect than money. I love my job. I’m thrilled to have the people of Jeffersonville vote me in for the third time. I don’t do it for the money. I’m still the luckiest guy in Clark County."
Prior to his coming into office, Moore said that the mayor's salary was always equal to that of the combined salary of the council. In 2011, however, the council's collective pay was raised by $33,000. Moore said that the council has since received another pay increase.
"Up until I came into office, the mayor and the city council always had equal pay," Moore said. "The previous mayor made $84,000 and the council made a combined $84,000. I think if you have equal branches of government, that should be reflected in pay. We have seen every elected official was given a raise at that time except myself.”
While he has no plans to take a pay increase while in office, Moore cautioned that if the city wants to draw quality mayoral candidates in the future, the salary issue needs to be addressed. Many people in the private sector who would be capable of running the city may not be willing to do so for the current rate, he noted.
“One of the points I was trying to make is that Jeffersonville is a city of 50,000 now," Moore said. "In the future, if we want to see qualified people run the city, we probably need to make the pay a little more. I don’t think many people are going to leave a lucrative position in the private sector to be mayor.”
