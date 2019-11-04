JEFFERSONVILLE — Prosecutors have added two more charges against a man police say shot and killed a coworker at a Jeffersonville business in July.
Bobby Powell, 19, was arrested July 10, just hours after police say he pulled a gun and fatally shot co-worker James R. Winters at a tire store on Allison Lane near Jeffersonville High School. Police say the two had had an ongoing issue, and had gotten into a verbal altercation the day of the shooting.
Winters was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Powell was initially charged with murder; a level 3 felony for aggravated battery posing substantial risk of death; a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school; and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
The state filed a motion Oct. 10 to amend Powell's charges to include a level 6 felony for possession of a controlled substance and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia. An initial hearing was held Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 on the new charges. Powell has pretrial conferences set for Dec. 18 and May 11, with a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2.
