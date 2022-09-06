JEFFERSONVILLE — From cooking food for U.S. Coast Guardsmen to being a part of one of the biggest drug busts in American history, Lt. Timothy Veach has experienced quite a bit in service to his country.
Veach is a Jeffersonville native who started in the Marines and then later moved on to the Coast Guard. He’s back in the area recruiting for the Coast Guard.
He chose to transfer from the Marines to the Coast Guard after meeting two members of the branch. They pulled up to a riverside restaurant on a boat that Veach was eating at with his cousin.
“I asked them what do you all do?” Veach said. “He said ‘We just drive this boat up and down the river’ and I’m like I want to do that.”
When Veach tried to join, the recruiter told him the Coast Guard does not take Marines and told him to join the Navy Reserves for a couple years. Veach did that and came back to join the Coast Guard.
After he was able to join, he was initially assigned to be a cook but soon rose up to become an officer. Once he was able to become an officer, he was sent on any mission possible.
“My first assignment as an officer, I was at Kodiak, Alaska,” Veach said. “We all watched the Deadliest Catch and I was out there boarding those fishing boats.”
While in Alaska, he deployed to Chinese waters to detain a boat that was fishing endangered species. He and his crew brought them back to Alaska to hold them accountable for violating international laws.
During his deployment, Veach was able to travel and visit the world. He was able to visit Japan, Central and South America, Costa Rica and many more.
“The prettiest place I’ve been to is the Island of Four Mountains in Alaska,” Veach said. “It’s four volcanoes, less than 200 people a year get to see it.”
In his time with the Coast Guard, he broke the record for the biggest cocaine bust in the Coast Guard. During his career Veach was a combat systems officer and head of law enforcement.
“We apprehended over $900 billion in cocaine,” Veach said. “I was on the Today Show, ABC and Good Morning America.”
Recruitment is down for the Coast Guard. Since the COVID pandemic, the Coast Guard has been about 4,000 people short. Recruiters have had trouble making connections with the younger generation.
If you would like to sign up you can go to the Coast Guard’s website and find a recruiter or you can contact Veach directly by email at timgveach04@gmail.com.
