NEW ALBANY — Jeffersonville native Madeline Fischer enters the room in a rainbow, floor-length ball gown and with an air of gratitude.
Her kind, vivacious demeanor makes it easy to see why she's been crowned "Miss Spirt of Indiana."
That title is part of the Miss America organization and earns her a ticket to the Miss Indiana Competition that starts next week in Indianapolis.
"I spent five to six years working alongside the Harvest Homecoming and working with them on pageant day, but I never stepped in and did it myself until this year," she said.
She's speaking from the auditorium at New Albany High School, where she's teaching students about theater. She's no stranger to the stage and started performing in Southern Indiana in sixth grade.
"I was on a college dance team and I got hurt," the University of Indianapolis student said. "I realized this was a great way to earn some scholarship money and meet new people. It worked out pretty well, I think."
Her title, Miss Spirit of Indiana, is only open to women competing in a Miss America pageant for the first time. She was crowned in the Indianapolis area.
At the University of Indianapolis she studies communications and is focusing on sports information. She works as the digital media manager for the school's WICR radio station and does an on-air shift each week.
"I think my favorite thing (about competing) is it was something I never thought I was going to have the confidence to do," she said. "At first I was discouraged, I was a runner-up and didn't place at times. That was hard."
But Fischer kept working and said anyone else interested in competing should do the same.
She focuses on arts education in public and private schools as her platform while competing. She will be singing a jazz number for the talent portion of the competition.
As for the gowns, Fischer is grateful for local stores like Mariposa Consignments and House of K for having dresses she can wear to compete.
She also has shopped at BLoved in Seymour and has a sponsorship from a store in the South Bend area.
A total of 36 women will compete for the Miss Indiana title next week.
Fischer said Miss Harvest Homecoming, Miss Southern Heartland, Miss Crossroads to America and two teen competitors from Southern Indiana will all take part.
