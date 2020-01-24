INDIANA — A Jeffersonville native and 34-year veteran of the Indiana State Police was promoted this week to lead the ISP Academy.
On Thursday, now ISP Lt. Tom Hannon was promoted from his former rank as sergeant, and named commander of the ISP Training Academy by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, according to a news release.
In this new role, Hannon will be directly responsible for selection and training of new recruits, day to day operations, supervision of academy staff and coordination of the statewide field training program.
He graduated from the 43rd Indiana State Police Recruit School in 1985 before rising through the ranks in Terre Haute and Sullivan County. He currently serves as a district training officer for First Responder, Firearms and Defense Tactics, and is a former member of the Central Field Operations Emergency Response Team (SWAT) and Terre Haute District Methamphetamine Clandestine Lab Team. He also previously was a canine handler with the ISP.
