JEFFERSONVILLE — For the past 25 years Beth Quinkert has been the person she wishes had been in her corner during her first pregnancy.
The certified nurse-midwife and Tree of Life Family Birth Center director shared her story from the center’s common room at 1214 Spring Street in Jeffersonville on a fitting day.
The center delivered its 500th baby Tuesday.
The center, and its partnering OB-GYN office WomanCare, are celebrating Quinkert’s tenure this month.
Quinkert said she’s delivered nearly 4,500 babies during her career.
“When I was a teenager I got pregnant and I went to an obstetrician over in Louisville during my pregnancy and the doctors were very paternalist,” she said.
“They would call me ‘little girl’...when I would ask questions, like if I would take child birth classes, they’d say, ‘Well honey, you don’t have a husband and he’s the only one that can go with you, so you don’t really need those classes.’ Like I don’t need education myself.”
As it turns out, she was pregnant with twins. The doctors didn’t diagnose twins, and hers are now 44. She said they didn’t have the ultrasound technology they do these days during her first pregnancy.
When she was pregnant the next time, someone at her church suggested she talk to a woman who was the head of obstetrics in Harrison County. The rest is history.
“We sat down and she just listened to me about all the wrongs I felt in my pregnancy,” Quinkert said. “She answered questions. I started seeing her for my new pregnancy and she delivered my baby down in Harrison County.”
After that baby was born, Quinkert started to help with teaching childbirth classes.
“I decided every woman needs somebody like that,” she said. “Every woman needs somebody they will talk to that will listen to them, their concerns and act on their concerns.”
She became a nurse first and worked in labor and delivery after graduating from nursing school. She joined the Army and worked with midwives at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and then with midwives in Florida.
Then she decided to move back home to work at Clark Memorial Hospital and earned her master’s degree in midwifery at the University of Kentucky.
When Quinkert first started her job in labor and delivery she said the focus was only on the baby after birth. Now, she makes sure to check on the mother, too.
“I need to know if is there some trauma we need to heal them from,” she said. “We get a lot of transfers in this practice, a lot of people that have had babies at other places or they are pregnant now and have been seeing another provider and they’re just not feeling heard.”
Jeffersonville’s birth center is one of only six in Indiana. The closest to Jeffersonville is in Indianapolis at Sacred Roots or in Nashville, Tennessee.
People from places like Evansville will make the trip to Jeffersonville for doctor’s appointments and to give birth at the center.
“They see us over at WomanCare doing prenatal care over there,” Quinkert said. “They see us at WomanCare for prenatal care and we do our visits over there. They come in every month for the first several months, then come in every two weeks, then weekly.”
The birth center is offered as an option to have a natural birth to patients at WomanCare who have low-risk pregnancies.
The birthing suites have large beds and bathtubs, in case someone wants to have a water birth. Empowering messages are on the walls and there are items in the room like peanut-shaped exercise balls to provide comfort to expectant mothers throughout labor.
People can bring their families and children into the rooms while they give birth.
“We deliver, they go home in four hours, the next day they come back here,” Quinkert said. “They bring the baby back here, we do a complete assessment on mom and baby again.”
Another nurse is on hand during the deliveries.
Diana Evans spent 23 years as one of Quinkert’s nurses at WomanCare before going to Tree of Life Family Birth Center.
She has been a nurse for 35 years and spent 11 years working at the hospital.
“I just needed a change from the office,” Evans said. “I loved being in the office. When Beth first started talking about opening a birth center I had it in the back of my mind I’d love doing that.”
She’s been working there since last summer. For her, Quinkert’s work is close to her heart.
“She’s an amazing woman,” Evans said. “...my daughter had two sets of twins and she delivered all of them. I would trust her with anybody and I would tell anybody that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.