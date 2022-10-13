Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity Expected Today and Tomorrow... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT/ 12 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT/ 7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS WITH LOW HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND MOST OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * WIND...From the west between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph today. Winds from the southwest between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph Friday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should not be done. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&