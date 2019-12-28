JEFFERSONVILLE — A renaissance of sorts has played out along the Ohio River in recent years, with much of the buzz centered around the City of Jeffersonville.
Between things like the installation of public amenities such as Big Four Station Park and the development and revitalization of 10th Street, a lot of movement is happening in several sections of town.
As city officials prepare to move into the new year, that growth is something they want to sustain. With so much happening in Jeffersonville, council member Scottie Maples, who brings with him over 15 years of experience in law enforcement, said it's important to have leaders from a variety of backgrounds guide the city through its transformation and upkeep.
“That’s why having diverse city council members is a great benefit to the community," he said. "Dustin White is an attorney. I’m in public service. We have Bill Burns in real estate. Scott Hawkins is a teacher. Those blends are invaluable."
With that collective ability to see the bigger picture, as well as officials' self-proclaimed distaste for partisan politics, the city looks to finish some ongoing projects and take on a number of new tasks in the coming year.
SATISFYING EPA MANDATE
The No. 1 priority on Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore's list for 2020 is satisfying the long-standing mandate from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to decrease the amount of untreated sewer overflows into surrounding streams and rivers, which happens when stormwater and sewer water flow outmatches the capacity of the city's underground pipes.
Due in part to a 2009 long-term control agreement made between the city and the EPA, Jeffersonville has a sewer rate higher than most municipalities in the state.
“What was first proposed and agreed to prior to me coming in has proven to be too large of a task for the people of Jeffersonville to pay for," Moore said. "For the last year and a half, we have been presenting options and plans with the EPA. A lot of attorneys have been involved. It’s been a lot of red tape. It’s been very frustrating, but I’m confident we are coming to terms now."
Moore said he believes a new agreement will be signed in summer 2020. The prospective deal would allow the EPA mandate to be satisfied while also preventing sewer rates from going up any higher.
Admittedly, Moore added, stormwater and sewer water may not be the "juiciest" of topics, but the infrastructure under a city can sometimes prove to be just as important as the development on the surface. If the mandate were not to be met, he said, development of the city could even be stalled.
“If you don’t meet this EPA mandate, there’s going to come a point where they step in and say ‘no further developments,’" the mayor said. "Until you’ve met their guidelines, they’re going to put a cap on your growth.”
Now that development of areas like the north end of 10th Street near Interstate 265 is in full swing, Moore doesn't want to see such an action come into play.
CONTINUING DEVELOPMENT
Moore contends that Jeffersonville has been doing well in developing previously vacant areas, such as the aforementioned section of 10th Street. Growing up in Jeffersonville, he noted that there came a time when some of the land in that area wasn't even farmed anymore.
What the city has today is a booming commercial area that Moore described as increasing in value with each new project.
“A piece of ground up there in front of Kroger, a one-acre tract, just sold for $1.3 million," he said. "If you can get $1.3 million for an acre of ground, you’re a city that’s on the right track."
But the city isn't prepared to rest on its laurels. Officials have expressed a desire to keep that development moving forward.
Maples wants to ensure that as they do so, however, that it's done in a responsible manner. His time on the plan commission, a role he recently took up, has given him a new perspective on how proposals should be examined. Rather than taking a blanket approach to all developments, he believes all of them should be examined on a case-by-case basis.
When the city looks at possible new amenities, their potential success in years to come should be guaranteed, he said.
“I learned a lot on [the plan commission]," Maples said. "That’s what kind of got me to look at responsible development in the future. There’s only so much land and only so much space. We’ve got to make sure what we’re putting in fits the needs of the community.”
It's equally important, fellow council member Scott Hawkins said, to make sure that already established areas continue to receive attention even as new sections of Jeffersonville are developed.
“Now, we have to go back and make sure the ones that have always been important corridors — like Eighth Street and Allison Lane — we have to make sure they are kept, too," he said. "It’s not all about the new ones. We need to manage what we have responsibly before we throw money at all of these new things.”
TRANSFORMING FORMER JEFFBOAT
One potential new development Hawkins has his eye on, though, is the former Jeffboat site just outside of downtown. The ship builder along the Ohio River helped build the city into what is today. As the remaining equipment on the property is auctioned over the next year or so, Hawkins said city officials will need to give a healthy amount of attention toward what comes next.
“That’ll revolutionize a lot of Jeffersonville," he said. "It’s some of the best river property in the country... It could be a little bit of everything, because 75 acres is enough to put something for everybody in that community. It’ll be exciting listening to those ideas. Just hearing how this will affect Jeffersonville forever, not just the next 10 to 20 years. It’s forever.”
Since the company ceased operations in 2018, Moore said talks of acquiring the property haven't been productive. An offer to fund a phase II environmental study of the property was turned down previously, Moore said. The estimated cost for such an assessment would be roughly $400,000.
Now, Moore said the city has gotten the attention of the owners of the property as opposed to local management, noting that they were previously unaware of the city's attempts to negotiate.
It has never been in the cards for the city to own or develop the property outright, as the cost of such an investment would run into the billions. Instead, he would like to partner with developers.
For ideas on how to use the land, Moore said multiple meetings with citizens would be conducted.
"That’s what I mean when I say I want the City of Jeff to have some control over it," he said. "I don’t want to see some developer come in there and build some houses. That’s not what we’re going to see. It’s too valuable of a site, and it’s going to change the revenue coming into our city for years to come. I think it’s important the City of Jeff play a role in it as a partner to control what goes in there."
In the end, Moore said the possibilities for the property are nearly limitless. From continuing the Greenway to the potential ability to draw in a professional sports team, he said the land offered by the Jeffboat site is sure to transform Jeffersonville.
"We need to recognize just how valuable that property is and capitalize on it with something special," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.