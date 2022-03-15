JEFFERSONVILLE — A longtime member of Jeffersonville government and community contributor died Saturday at the age of 89.
Barabara L. (Huntsinger) Wilson served on the Jeffersonville City Council for over 20 years, but continued to work within the community well after her time as a councilwoman.
Current Jeffersonville officials remembered Wilson and her time serving the city, and each mentioned one common quality: her pride in Jeffersonville.
“She served the city with a lot of pride, and if you just go back over the last 40 years of the City of Jeffersonville, Barbara’s thumbprint’s on a lot of things that took place in the city, a lot of good things,” Mayor Mike Moore said.
Wilson was involved in the community by working with the animal shelter as well as on the city’s beautification committee, current council president Matt Owen said.
“She was very involved... she was very passionate about city pride and the beautification of Jeffersonville,” Owen said.
Looking back at Wilson’s thumbprint, Jeffersonville’s Corporation Counsel Les Merkley said that the smoking ban ordinance was passed in the city because of her.
Merkley worked with Wilson for four years as a member of the council and also during the four years he spent as the city attorney.
In 2005, years before Indiana approved the smoking ban statewide, Wilson was instrumental in getting the ordinance written by Merkley and bringing it to the council. Merkley recalled that the ban was very controversial at the time, and Jeffersonville was one of the first local communities to enact it.
“It was controversial at the time and she took it head on, didn’t back down on that one bit,” Merkley said.
As a council member, Wilson was very attentive to the needs of her constituents, Merkley said; she was always trying to ensure she represented what they wanted.
“She was always trying to be in tune with her district, which I think made her a good councilperson in many ways,” he said.
Moore said that Wilson was a woman with many hats and was well liked by everyone.
“I’m just really proud to say I knew her and I was a friend of her,” he said.
Owen said that he knows that Wilson meant a lot to many people in the city, and she will be missed.
“We owe her a great debt for all of her dedication to the city,” he said.
Funeral services for Wilson will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Scott Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., as well as after 9 a.m. on Friday before the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
