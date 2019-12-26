JEFFERSONVILLE — A new gas station set to come to Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville has raised some concerns among residents and city officials.
In the coming months, developers of a planned Speedway are expected to present an updated development plan to the Jeffersonville Plan Commission. Upon completion, the gas station would become the third within half a mile of one another on the Jeffersonville side of Veterans Parkway.
Extended over Interstate 65 into Clarksville, it would be the fourth such station within a one-mile radius.
“Gas stations and car lots," Jeffersonville City Council and plan commission member Dustin White said of the city. "That’s what we were known for, and we’ve done a good job getting away from that.”
That's why White has been adamant in his opposition to poorly-planned gas stations, a label he applies to the upcoming Speedway. In 2018, an ordinance introduced by White limited the possible locations for new gas stations wanting to come into the city. The language of the ordinance prohibited gas stations from being within one mile of each other.
But because Speedway's original plan was submitted prior to the ordinance being established, its application will still be considered. Several weeks ago, a mediation agreement was approved in a 4-2 vote by members of the plan commission.
Because of that agreement, the station is likely to be approved, unless code waivers are sought by the builders. At this point, Mayor Mike Moore said it's less about what the city wants and more about what it's legally obligated to do.
“The problem is they applied for the application a long time before the ordinance came into effect," Moore said. "There’s things we have to abide by by the law. Whether we want it or not, you can’t change the rules after somebody has done it.”
If the application were not considered like any other application submitted prior to the ordinance, Moore added that it puts the city at risk of being sued by the developers.
“If they tried to deny it now, I think we’d get sued," he said. "They’re grandfathered in. That application was filed. They got in before the ordinance was created.”
Council and plan commission member Scottie Maples said the gas station will sit on the first parcel of land in his district to be developed along Veterans Parkway. With the gas station on its way, he described the future streetscape as "gas station, a couple of businesses, gas station and gas station."
He also noted that he has not heard of any support for the project from those in surrounding properties.
One of the reasons for Maple's opposition is the difficulty of redeveloping land once a gas station occupies it. He has previously discussed having developers to put down bonds to remove gas tanks in the event that they were to leave the area, but nothing has come to fruition yet.
“Once they leave, now you have a piece of land that somebody is going to have to spend a lot of money on to get it to where you can do anything on it," he said. "You can see it on 10th Street now. Why would we want to put four gas stations in a mile of each other?”
Maples added that he isn't anti-gas station. In fact, he opposed the wording of the ordinance limiting gas stations to one per mile.
Areas with heavy traffic sometimes need more than one gas station from a logistics standpoint, he said.
"I know traffic patterns can be severely congested," Maples said. "If you have a competing gas station on the other side, you have less accidents and less U-turns. There is a need sometimes to have two gas stations for traffic patterns. We have that on Veterans Parkway already. If you’re heading east you’re probably going to stop at Circle K. If you’re heading west, you’re probably going to stop at Marathon. Now, you have another option for some reason.”
White would rather see more "destination" development come to the Jeffersonville side of Veterans Parkway, similar to the restaurants in Clarksville.
“If you look at the Clarksville side, they’ve got one gas station at Walmart," he said. "The rest are businesses — destinations. If we continue down this path, we’re just the transient part of Veterans Parkway. We want more of what they have in Clarksville where people make it a destination.”
