JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville has gone several years without the ice skating rink that welcomed winter guests downtown for five years.
The Parks Department is trying to bring the Jeffersonville Ice Rink back to the city in a new location: The Depot.
The rink shut down in 2017 after the lot that was always rented for the activity was sold to a private development firm.
Jeffersonville Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Northam said they are asking the Jeffersonville City Council, Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission and the Urban Enterprise Zone to help fund the rink.
Northam is asking each entity for $25,000, the same amount that was funded for the rink the last year it was open.
Amber Powell, the city’s Riverstage manager, said they are in a preliminary stage of the project right now, trying to secure funding and working out details.
While Powell has only worked for the city for two years in this role, she said the ice rink seems like a popular activity as people have still been asking about it.
If the rink moves to this new location, the ice rink will have access to The Depot amenities, including the restrooms and food vendors, according to Northam.
The redevelopment commission unanimously approved the $25,000 for the project at its Wednesday meeting.
Parks and recreation was also awarded $25,000 through a donation from the redevelopment commission for Jeff Goes Country, one of the Jammin' in Jeff concerts.
Northam told the commission that the price of music acts has been going up tremendously over the past few years, with this year being no exception. He said that the department exceeded what they had in their budget for the Jeff Goes Country act.
Jeff Goes Country is taking place at 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Riverstage. The event will feature country artist Scotty McCreery and Clayton Anderson. The events are free to attend.
The redevelopment commission is also hoping to refurbish the bathrooms in the NoCo Arts Center.
Mayor Mike Moore, who is also a member of the commission, said they have been trying to get the two bathrooms fixed up for over a year. One of the bathrooms is not ADA compliant and the other is not in great condition, according to Moore.
The redevelopment commission voted to allow Economic and Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz to solicit two more quotes for the project before selecting the lowest one.
Moore said he would like to get them refurbished sooner rather than later, asking Waiz to have the quotes completed by July 5.
