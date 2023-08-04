The Jeffersonville Police Department has added its newest member to the agency, a therapy dog named Max.
Max is a 2-year-old rescue dog and is custom-trained to provide comfort and affection to first responders, victims of crime, victims of disasters and children.
The plan to adopt Max was created through the Jeffersonville Police Department’s Officer Wellness Unit. The Officer Wellness Unit was created to expand emotional, physical, and mental benefits for police department employees.
During the process with Max, the Wellness Unit worked with the nonprofit group Dogs Helping Heroes, which had found Max at the Harrison County Humane Society and identified him as a potential therapy dog. Dogs Helping Heroes then partnered with Duffy’s Dog Training Facility in Jeffersonville for Max to undergo his unique training process.
Max will continue his training at Duffy’s with department handlers to further his therapy services.
Max’s services were provided with no initial cost through the generosity and goodwill of Dog’s Helping Heroes, Duffy’s Dog Training Facility and Harrison County Humane Society. We thank these outstanding organizations for their giving spirit toward the community.
The Jeffersonville Police Department welcomes Max with open arms and looks forward to working closely with him as part of our Officer Wellness Unit.
