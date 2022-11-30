JEFFERSONVILLE — A zoning proposal for an 11-home subdivision at 3719 Hamburg Pike was denied this week by the Jeffersonville Plan Commission.
The commission voted unanimously to deny a primary plat approval that included modifications for the property. The development was proposed by Mark Bedair. The denial means the proposal is essentially dead, though it could be modified and brought back for consideration.
“They could come back with some other plans that better meet the standard,” said Chad Reischl, Jeffersonville’s planning and zoning director.
The vote followed input from multiple people who live near the proposed subdivision who said they were opposed to the project. They cited issues with the density on the lots and additional traffic in the area.
“It’s too small of an area for 11 houses,” said Michael Thompson, who lives near the property.
The site has 12 lots, and one would be used for a drainage basin under the proposal. The plan was to construct 11 single-family dwellings on the property. They would be attached houses, but they would be sold to the tenant and not rentals.
Approval from the commission was needed for modifications affecting minimum lot frontage, side yard setbacks and minimum lot area.
Some of the residents who spoke said they had been denied adding structures such as garages and sheds on their properties because they were told zoning restrictions wouldn’t allow for the additions. They questioned why multiple houses would be permitted to be constructed on divided lots if smaller structures weren’t allowed.
Jesse Collins lives near the property, and said he’s not opposed to additional housing, but doesn’t support the number of homes proposed for the site.
“We don’t want it. I don’t know that anyone would want it in their neighborhood,” he said.
