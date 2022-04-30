JEFFERSONVILLE — A project to widen a section of New Chapel Road will be in the works after the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission on Wednesday approved $40,000 for its design.
The road will be widened from its current 18-foot width between Utica Sellersburg Road and Gottbrath Parkway, which equates to 750 feet of road.
“That one stretch right there is just a little narrower than the rest of New Chapel,” said City Engineer Andy Crouch.
The City of Jeffersonville already had a project in motion to add sidewalks on New Chapel Road from Sundancer to Gottbrath Parkway. The sidewalks were being added to accommodate the commercial development in the area.
Mayor Mike Moore said that the road used to come to a dead end, so the narrow width was not as large of a concern when only 10 to 12 families were using the road.
“We want to make it so the subdivisions that live around there, the neighborhoods, they would have a walkway and access to Gottbrath Parkway, the movie theater and the restaurants and everything,” Moore said.
Crouch said there are quite a few subdivisions coming out of New Chapel and there are residencies on Utica Sellersburg Road.
“We just want to make sure it’s safe for everybody, especially if we’re going to have sidewalk that’s connecting up to the businesses, the restaurants, movie theaters on Gottbrath,” he said.
A supplement of $40,000 was added to the initial sidewalk project, estimated at $700,000, to cover the cost of the design plan for widening the road.
The construction cost to widen the road is estimated to be about $430,000 right now, according to Crouch.
Taking into account utility and property rights issues, Crouch said they are still determining what the new width of the road will be. He estimated that it will be around 20 feet wide for two lanes.
Since the city is still in the design phase, they are still determining if sidewalks will be added on both sides of the road for this 750-foot section of the project or just on one side.
Crouch said that the city has discussed widening this part of the road in the past. He said they decided to go ahead and execute it while they already had the area undergoing construction for the sidewalk project.
The design for the project should be completed by this summer, and then the city will move on to property acquisition. Crouch said he would like to have the bidding in the fall and have construction start in the winter, but realistically construction will start next spring.
Crouch said that it’s too preliminary to discuss traffic issues in the area and hopes they do not have to close any roads. If New Chapel does have to be closed off residents will still have Utica Sellersburg Road to get out to State Road 62, Crouch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.