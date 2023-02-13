JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police apprehended suspects in two separate crimes last week.
On Feb. 9 JPD arrested a juvenile suspected of vehicle theft.
Police said JPD located the vehicle near the 1600 block of East 10th Street and initiated a traffic stop.
The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle, a male from Louisville, fled from officers after a stop was initiated, leading to a pursuit. Police used stop sticks at 10th and Spring Streets and the driver continued to Louisville across the Kennedy Bridge onto I-65 into Louisville.
The suspect took the Catherine Street exit into Louisville's Germantown neighborhood, left the vehicle and led officers on short foot pursuit.
The suspect was apprehended by a canine officer from JPD. Police determined the vehicle stolen. In Indiana the suspect is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft and leaving the scene of the accident.
Last week JPD also apprehended a separate suspect in a different case.
Police said earlier this month they got a report from the Department of Child Services about a 10-year-old female who said a school staff member had sexually abused her.
Caleb Watson, 26, is now facing five counts of Level 1 Child Molestation and one count of Level 4 Child molestation charges after JPD contacted him with the help of Louisville Metro Police.
JPD said Watson confessed to abusing the child and said the abuse had been ongoing for years.
