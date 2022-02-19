JEFFERSONVILLE — A Louisville man was arrested Friday and charged with two felonies after police said he attempted to carjack a vehicle from a 70-year-old man.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, officers responded to an attempted carjacking at about 3 p.m.in the area of Gordon Guttman Boulevard and Spring Street. The victim told police he was inside his vehicle near Clark Memorial Hospital when a man, who JPD later identified as 34-year-old Willie Simms, approached with a weapon, opened the door and physically removed him from the vehicle.
According to JPD, Simms attempted to start the vehicle but couldn't and an altercation ensued. During the fight, Simms “discharged his weapon and fled the area” according to a JPD news release.
Along with help from the Clarksville Police Department, JPD formed a large perimeter in the area. After about an hour, a resident informed police that Simms was located in the 1400 block of Mitchell Avenue.
“As the perimeter was tightened to this area, verbal announcements were made and Simms again attempted to flee,” JPD stated in the news release.
Simms was taken into custody and charged with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. As of Saturday afternoon, he was being held at the Clark County jail with a $100,000 cash bond.
“The Jeffersonville Police Department is grateful for our partnership with the public who provided information that directly led to the apprehension of Simms,” JPD stated in the news release. “In addition, we would like to thank the Clarksville Police Department for working with our Patrol Division to ensure our community's safety, and the Indiana State Police and the Clark Memorial Hospital Security for their assistance.”
