JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Board of Public Works and Safety has approved a contract that gives the green light for the city to implement a body-worn camera program for its police department, according to Mayor Mike Moore.
The city will purchase 75 cameras from Axon 3 Technology, to be assigned to each uniformed patrol officer from the rank of sergeant through patrolman. The contract was approved at today's meeting and is contingent upon the city council funding the program, according to a news release announcing the program.
"Our police department is already leading by example with 21st century policing practices. We're taking that even further with state-of-the-art body-worn cameras," said Moore, who indicated the goal is to fully implement the program by the end of summer. "This program will be part of the daily routine for our department as a way to boost accountability among our officers when interacting with the public."
"When our officers are called upon, the cameras will go on," said Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, who noted that the department has been conducting a 10-camera pilot program to help guide the implementation of body-worn cameras. "They will be required to have their cameras on as part of our internal policy."
The cameras are always running in the background. The technology will capture the previous 30 seconds of video before the officer hits the activation button. The camera will also turn on automatically when weapons are unholstered as well as activation of other officers' cameras within a certain range.
The department will have policies in place for any officer who misuses or fails to adhere to any of the body-worn camera operating procedures.
"I want to use this cutting-edge technology to ensure that our department remains transparent to the citizens it serves and protects," said Moore, who has watched a demonstration of the body-worn cameras. "It's an impressive system that is well worth the investment."
The program will cost $522,000 to be paid over five years with new cameras added twice over that period.
