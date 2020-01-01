JEFFERSONVILLE — A man is being treated at a Louisville hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on New Year's Day.
Jeffersonville Police Department officers responded at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of East 10th Street, on a report of a 29-year-old man who had suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. It was immediately reported the gunshot was accidentally self-inflicted, according to a police news release.
The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division responded and began an investigation.
The male, whose identity will not be released, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and is receiving treatment. There is no ongoing concern for public safety as this was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.