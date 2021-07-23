JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating a death reported Friday morning in the Oak Park neighborhood in Jeffersonville, according to a news release.
Officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive person in the 60 block of Edgewood Lane. On arrival they found the person near near the roadway, and determined that the person was deceased. The detective division is currently investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.
No further information has been released. Check www.newsandtribune.com for updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.