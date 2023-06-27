JEFFERSONVILLE -- The Jeffersonville Police Department began an investigation after a 1-year-old boy was found dead inside of his home at the Armstrong Farms apartment complex Tuesday morning.
According to a JPD news release, the child died sometime overnight and the incident doesn't appear to be criminal in nature. The incident appeared to be isolated and unless "unforeseen information is revealed," no charges are anticipated, according to JPD.
If anyone has information about the incident, they're asked to contact JPD's Detective Division at 812-285-6535, or through the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS.
