JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found fatally wounded from a shooting Monday morning.
According to a JPD news release, officers responded at about 10:20 a.m. to the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive, which is the location of Hallmark Apartments. Officers found a person "who was fatally injured resulting from the reported shooting."
The scene and surrounding area have been secured, according to JPD. No additional information was available as of 1 p.m.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
