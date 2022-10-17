Shooting

Jeffersonville police responded Monday morning to a shooting at Hallmark Apartments. 

 Libby Cunningham|News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found fatally wounded from a shooting Monday morning. 

According to a JPD news release, officers responded at about 10:20 a.m. to the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive, which is the location of Hallmark Apartments. Officers found a person "who was fatally injured resulting from the reported shooting." 

The scene and surrounding area have been secured, according to JPD. No additional information was available as of 1 p.m. 

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED  

