JEFFERSONVILLE - Jeffersonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the 700 block of Veronica Street.
Police said in a press release that the scene is secure and there's not a danger to the community.
Indiana State Police, Clarksville Police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS all assisted JPD with the incident.
Police said more information would be released soon.
Any person with information please contact Jeffersonville Police Detective Division 812-283-6633.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.