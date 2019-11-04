JEFFERSONVILLE — A report of a shots fired at a home in downtown Jeffersonville last week remains under investigation.
Detective Joshua Schiller confirmed Monday in an email that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of East Court Avenue the night of Oct. 28, and included a residence being struck by multiple bullets. No one who lives at the home was injured, he said.
When asked, Schiller didn't provide information on a potential suspect or person of interest, but said that investigators are looking into all possible leads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.