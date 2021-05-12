JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating two separate non-fatal shootings that happened at local bars in Jeffersonville over the past week; a suspect is in custody in one case and a person of interest identified in the other.
Officers responded at 2:41 a.m. May 8 to a report of shots fired at a bar in the 1500 block of East 10th Street, Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker confirmed. On arrival, police found two adult males who had each suffered one gunshot; one man's injury was to his leg, the other was shot in the abdomen. Both were transported to an area hospital and are expected to recover.
Soon after responding to the scene, police located and arrested 39-year-old Anthony Holton of Jeffersonville. He's charged with two level 3 felonies for aggravated battery; two level 6 felonies for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a class A misdemeanor for carrying a handgun without a license.
Online court records show Holton appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 and was released Tuesday after paying a $15,000 full cash bond.
Just after 3 a.m. May 2, Jeffersonville police responded to a report of shots fired outside a bar in the 1000 block of West Market Street. On arrival, they found an adult male with one gunshot to the abdomen. He was hospitalized for his injuries and has since been released. No arrest has been made but Parker said a person of interest has been identified.
He said that in both cases, police believe the shootings happened after a verbal altercation turned physical and led to gunfire.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS.
