JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said it’s rare for him to be directly involved in financial matters typically negotiated by the department’s union and the city’s administration and council, but concerns about attracting and retaining officers influenced him to make an exception.
On Monday, the Jeffersonville City Council unanimously approved on initial readings a $460,000 appropriation for one-time stipends to be paid this year to police officers. The council and city administration are also considering reducing the 15% annual salary gap between new hires and patrol officers who have passed their probationary periods to 5%.
The appropriation will require passage on final reading by the city council, which could come as early as next month. The amount officers will receive in individual stipends hasn’t been finalized.
Kavanaugh penned a letter to the council earlier this month detailing his reasons for calling for the stipends and adjustment to the starting officer salary. He also addressed the council before Monday’s vote. He said the department has struggled recently to fill vacancies.
“The most common theme we hear from recruits is that the pay is too low,” Kavanaugh said.
In fact, he said, JPD’s officer pay ranks 68th among municipal police departments in Indiana. A new hire is paid about $47,000, with patrol officers earning about $57,000 a year after their probationary pay ends.
If the council and Mayor Mike Moore’s administration agree on reducing the initial pay gap from 15 to 5%, a new hire would earn about $55,000 annually.
Kavanaugh said it’s not the norm for him, as chief, to address such issues. He emphasized his involvement is out of concern for attracting new officers and retaining those who are already with the department.
He’s concerned the city could lose high-quality officers to other departments due to pay.
“The Jeffersonville Police Department has built a relationship with our community for service, demonstrating professionalism and ethical police practices and actions of policing legitimacy,” Kavanaugh said.
Based on reactions and votes, the council is on board with the plan. Kavanaugh said Jeffersonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 100 is supportive of the proposal. Moore said Friday he also backs the chief.
“I’m fully supportive of this ask and I want to see the pay for Jeffersonville police increased,” Moore said. “I don’t like being 68th in the state of Indiana on pay for police officers. With all of the elements they have to deal with, it’s a thankless job and I want our officers to know the City of Jeffersonville supports them 100%.”
The main issue moving forward appears to be procedural.
Council attorney Larry Wilder said since the 15% starting pay gap is a contractual issue, the city’s administration needs to provide a legal opinion that reducing the difference won’t lead to a breach of contract. He suggested the same for the appropriation.
Moore said the administration is working on getting that legal opinion from an Indianapolis firm that’s handled similar matters for the city in the past.
Council President Matt Owen said based on conversations with other council members, the body is “very open to and very much willing to have a conversation” about adjusting the contract. He agreed with the concerns over recruiting new officers.
“At a different time you had gymnasiums full of people who wanted to be a policeman,” Owen said. “I think times have changed a little bit.”
Council members Dustin White and Scott Hawkins expressed concerns over the city losing high-quality officers to other departments. Council members and Moore referenced other departments increasing pay to help solve the problem.
State lawmakers are weighing whether to approve Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to pay starting Indiana State Police troopers $70,000 annually. It would be a 30% increase over the $53,690 salary starting troopers currently earn, and would cost the state about $36 million annually.
Jeffersonville council members said the funding is available for Kavanaugh’s proposal.
Hawkins said the 15% pay gap for new hires “is a dinosaur” and should be changed.
JPD was fortunate to hire former Louisville Metro Police officers a few years ago after some vacated the department due to the “train wreck” that occurred in the city, Hawkins said.
“That’s what’s going to happen to us when our neighboring communities that go on half as many runs and make more money than we do, we’re going to have people who are following the market, making the best decisions for themselves, and they’re going to go,” Hawkins said.
“We’re trying to stave off a crisis, that’s really the way I look at it.”
JPD is slotted for 92 full-time officers, and had 87 on staff as of Friday. For information on applying, visit cityofjeff.net.
