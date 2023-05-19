Standoff

Jeffersonville Police are at the scene at the Holiday Motel after a man barricaded himself in the building. 

 Libby Cunningham|News and Tribune

The man has been taken into custody by police. 

*** ORIGINAL STORY *** 

JEFFERSONVILLE - The Jeffersonville Police Department is on the scene at the Holiday Motel in the 1900 block of East 10th Street after a man barricaded himself in the building. 

According to Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, police responded to the scene after an "armed and dangerous" man took "hostile and aggressive action" when a fugitive task force attempted to serve a warrant. 

Kavanaugh said the perimeter has been secured and communication has been established with the man.  

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

