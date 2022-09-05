JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police is searching for a missing juvenile and is seeking the public’s assistance.
Fourteen-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was last seen leaving by herself from her home in Jeffersonville at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 25, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans or sweatpants.
Andrea is a white female, approximately 5’4”, 125 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair, with a nose piercing. Andrea’s family and the Jeffersonville Police Department are concerned about Andrea’s wellbeing.
At this point in the ongoing investigation this appears to be an isolated incident. If you have any information on the whereabouts or possible location of Andrea, please contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535.
