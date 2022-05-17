JEFFERSONVILLE — At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jeffersonville police officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired at the intersection of East 10th Street and Nachand Lane.
Patrol officers located a female victim in a vehicle at a nearby apartment complex who had suffered a single gunshot wound. The Jeffersonville Police Detective Division responded and was able to determine the shooting occurred as a result of possible road rage.
The suspect is unknown and potentially driving a silver or gold hatchback. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
