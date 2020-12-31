JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday night involving family members.
Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment in the 800 block of French Street on a report of a gunshot, according to a Facebook post made Thursday afternoon by the Jeffersonville Police Department. On arrival, they found an unresponsive male who had sustained one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Through further investigation, police learned that the shooting had followed an altercation between family members. The suspect, who has not been identified, is said to have fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large. However police believe this was an isolated incident with no danger to the community.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Jeffersonville Crime Tip Line at (812)218-TIPS.
