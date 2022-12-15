JEFFERSONVILLE — The port in Jeffersonville has faced distribution delays as it is affected by drought conditions on the Mississippi River.
According to the Ports of Indiana, the Ohio River port in Jeffersonville is facing interruptions in recent months due to low-water levels on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.
Water levels have affected logistics from the Ohio River to the Mississippi River and caused limits to barge travel on the inland river system.
In a December newsletter, a statement from the Ports of Indiana said there have been lighter loads on barges and decreased barge traffic:
“Barges are delayed because traffic may only allow one barge at a time rather than several barges going down the river.”
The issue is also affecting the Ports of Indiana’s Ohio River port in Mount Vernon, Indiana. The newsletter highlights the economic importance of the state’s ports, which are used to transport agricultural products such as corn, soybeans and grain.
Jennifer Hanson, public relations manager for the Ports of Indiana, said terminal operators in Jeffersonville are seeing significant effects for many stakeholders, particularly those those in the agricultural industry.
“Tow sizes were reduced and weight allowance (draft) per barge were restricted,” she said. “Additionally, through harvest season, the increased demand and reduced supply of available barges increased freight prices.”
Indiana Cargo Crossroads, one of the terminal operators in Jeffersonville, observed a decrease of about 30% for inbound barge tonnage. This percentage compares periods of low-water levels in October and November compared to normal levels in September of this year.
The port in Jeffersonville’s annual cargo consists of 44% agriculture, 42% steel and 14% construction materials, according to the Ports of Indiana website.
According to the Ports of Indiana, railcars can help with the logistics delays, but “it takes multiple rail cars to equal one barge.”
“POI continues to work with its tenants and customers to ensure products are delivered as timely as possible, given the current river restrictions,” the newsletter states. “Each snow/rainfall helps, but we know it will take some significant time and rain to get the river levels back up to where they need to be.”
American Commercial Barge Line, a Jeffersonville-based company, said water levels on the Mississippi River continue to have a negative effect this month with “sustained severe impacts to navigation not seen since 1988,” according to the company’s website.
The company says the conditions have caused a 15% to 25% reduction in tow sizes.
According to Hanson, the situation is improving for the Ports of Indiana.
“The delays and transit times are improving,” she said. “The rain in December has increased barge drafts by two feet and there are no more stoppages along the lower Mississippi River. If the rain events continue, we hope to see normal barge capacity and movement this winter.”
“Superior River Terminals Indiana, which operates Indiana Cargo Crossroads, is currently processing recent barge arrivals, which will carry them through the end of 2022,” she said.
Hanson said the Ports of Indiana “has excellent terminal operators that have adapted to every challenge.”
“From operating longer hours to facilitate cargo receipts, to utilizing temporary grain storage space, to prioritizing empty barge placement to best facilitate grain receiving activities, they’ve done everything to work with customers and meet their transportation needs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.