JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission originally had more than 50 activities planned for the NoCo Arts & Cultural District this year, but in light of the pandemic, they’ve switched gears to encourage people to create art from the safety of their homes.
“It’s been, I guess, a wakeup call to all of us to figure out how to find authentic ways to engage with community, since we can’t have the same type of activities,” Jeffersonville Public Arts Administrator Dawn Spyker said.
The art commission is inviting community members to contribute to its “Creative Creatures” multimedia art contest, which includes categories in coloring, writing, music/sound and sculpture. The contest is open to people of all ages and ability levels.
The contest’s theme comes from a collaborative drawing project created earlier this year. The commission provided a design featuring a mashup of organic shapes drawn in black and white surrounding the NoCo logo, and community members were tasked with transforming them into “creative creatures” by adding faces.
Although they were planning to use the design during events in the arts district, they realized it could be a “springboard” for other creative projects for people to complete from home, according to Spyker. The commission is also planning to adjust other programming due to the pandemic, she said.
“We’re trying to stay fluid, stay in the know and always be cautious in what we can and cannot do,” she said. “We’re thinking what is already being done and trying not to duplicate. We can put something else fun and engaging in the community that’s relevant to this particular community. This felt like the right time to do this.”
For the coloring contest, people can print out the design to fill it with color, and the overall winner will get their image displayed on a large banner outside the NoCo Art Center. For the sculpture contest, they can create a 3D sculpture of one of the creatures in the design using any materials, and the overall winner will get their sculpture displayed in the window of the art center and created into a 3D replica at Maker13.
For the music contest, participants will compose a short musical score about one of the creatures in the design. For the writing contest, they will write a short story of no more than 800 words about one of the creatures, and the overall winner will have their piece published in the News and Tribune. Those selected as best in each age group receives gift certificates to various local businesses, depending on the category.
Spyker said the commission wanted to support local businesses through the contest, so the prizes include gift certificates to Maxwell’s House of Music, Carmichael’s Bookstore, Maker13 and Preston Arts Center.
Creativity and innovation will help the community get through a difficult time, Spyker said, and she wants people to know that they can be “creative creatures.”
“[The pandemic] is something that is affecting all of us on so many levels — personally, emotionally, physically, creatively and spiritually,” Spyker said. “Artists tend to respond to these things, and certain pieces depict moments in time and historical activities. This will be very interesting to look back on years later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.