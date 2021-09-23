JEFFERSONVILLE — A scavenger hunt featuring new sculptures in downtown Jeffersonville is among the events ahead in the NoCo Arts & Cultural District.
On Saturday, the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission will present Jeffrey’s Journey, which features 10 permanent sculptures hidden throughout downtown Jeffersonville.
The one-mile scavenger hunt will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will start at the Overlook at 100 W. Riverside Drive and end at the NoCo Arts & Cultural District’s wildflower mural.
The small sculptures include a story told on plaques next to each installation, and they featured a character named Jeffrey, a fish who is making his way from the Ohio River to the NoCo water tank mural, explained Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie.
The sculptures were created by local artist Amanda Hoback, and each one is different, Dippie said. The accompanying story was written by student author Ava Gleitz.
The exact locations of the sculptures have not been revealed, but Saturday is the official unveiling of the art installations. Participants will be given brochures with a map and clues to help them locate the sculptures — this map will also be available on the Jeffersonville Art website.
“I think it’s such an incredible opportunity to provide something free and permanent and family-friendly to help people explore downtown and the NoCo Arts & Cultural District,” Dippie said. “It’s something really special to be able to do this with art and a character, and I hope Jeffrey inspires people.”
The event will feature a ceremony to recognize the contributions of Hoback and Gleitz and a variety of activities, including the opportunity to contribute to a collaborative art piece.
A number of other future events are planned for the NoCo Arts & Cultural District, Dippie said.
On Oct. 8, an opening reception for the “Obscura” photo exhibit will take place at the NoCo Arts Center at 628 Michigan Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit is part of the 2021 Louisville Photo Biennial, and it features work from the Ivy Tech Sellersburg Visual Communications program.
Dippie said it is a “diverse group of photos made by a diverse group of students,” and she describes the work as “mysterious and compelling.”
The student photographers featured in “Obscura" used “visual symbolism, metaphors and diverse ideas to tell stories,” is how the website for Ivy Tech Sellersburg Visual Communications explains the project.
The show opened Sept. 16 and will be displayed until Oct. 30.
On Oct. 23, the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission will present the NoCo Mural Mile, an event that has been rescheduled twice because of weather.
During this event, community members are invited to contribute to a sidewalk mural that will run from the base of the Big Four Bridge to the NoCo Arts & Cultural District. Participants will use stencils and pre-mixed paint to create the mural, which was designed by local artist Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett.
The mural will cover 1,800 linear feet, and the artwork is focused on ecology and local pollinators, Dippie said.
