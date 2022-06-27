JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Public Art with sponsorship from the Indiana Arts Commission Arts Project Support grant will be cutting the ribbon on the new Sticky Note Artwork Cork-board in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District on Friday.
The display will contain five large-scale prints of artwork that won the recently concluded Sticky Note Art Competition.
The first time this competition has ever been held, anyone of any age or professional level could submit artwork created on a Sticky note for the chance to be added to the Jeffersonville Public Art collection.
"This kind of competition really opens up the public art world for the whole community." said Emily Dippie, the Public Art Administrator for Jeffersonville. "Public art isn't just something to see, but something to contribute to and to help shape!"
The competition received over 60 submissions with a panel of judges selecting a top 20 that were then given over for community vote. Over 1,100 votes were counted in order to select the four age-category winners (age category being 0-8, 9-14, 15-18, and adult) and the grand prize winner (the submission that received the most votes overall).
The five winners will be celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a reception to follow at 4 p.m. on Friday where their artwork will be hung on the side of the NoCo Arts Center as large-scale durable outdoor prints. The new "cork-board" install will permanently remain to help us remember that all art and creativity are valuable no matter the size.
