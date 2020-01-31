JEFFERSONVILLE — Not even a decade ago, the City of Jeffersonville was earning under $250,000 in interest on investments it made with city funds.
In 2011, that figure sat at $231,841. Flash forward eight years and the number has shot up tenfold.
Jeffersonville has now announced that in 2019, the city pulled in a record amount of interest on investments, with the total climbing to $2.4 million.
“We’ve got some folks in the finance department that have made this a priority," Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said.
Each year, Owen said the city is required to keep a certain amount of money on hand out of its funds. That money is then used for safe investments, such as choices in the stock market, bonds and certificates of deposit (CDs).
The investments aren't gambles, as some might associate with the high-energy type of trading seen on Wall Street. Instead, the city finds investments that it finds safe, assuring a quality return.
The reason for the big jump is a new emphasis that's been placed on such money moves. Prior to the focus on investing, Owen said the city would simply place its set-aside funding into checking accounts, which generates no interest.
“That’s the difference," Owen said. "We’re required to keep these dollar amounts on hand. Instead of that money sitting in a checking account somewhere, our finance department is doing a good job of going out and shopping banks. The reason we’re doing so well now is that our folks in the finance department are taking that initiative and making it a priority to make those funds work as best they can for the taxpayer.”
Owen noted that the person that's in charge of finding good places to invest is Jeffersonville director of finance and city controller Heather Metcalf.
An attempt to reach Metcalf by the News and Tribune was unsuccessful, but she was listed in a news release sent out by the city this week.
“We’ve been very fortunate in maximizing our investments,” Metcalf said in the release. “We’ve made a significant effort to find the best deal when investing tax dollars.”
City officials do their best to estimate how much interest will be generate with each year's investments. That figure is then included in the upcoming year's budget.
The anticipate surplus, Owen said, is often exceeded by the finalized return. Whatever total is generated by the investment is then placed back into the city's pool of funding, which helps fund a variety of initiatives throughout the city.
Without the additional funds provided by interest, the city would otherwise have to rely on tax money.
“If we go out and get a grant that has a local match requirement, we may need to pull extra money," Owen said explaining one example. "That’s what that money can be used for. It can even be used for incidentals, if we need to all of a sudden buy an additional piece of equipment.”
