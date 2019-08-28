SOUTHERN INDIANA — Three local Southern Indiana communities have been ranked among the top cities to live in for Hoosier middle class families.
In a list recently released by Simple Thrifty Living, Jeffersonville topped all other Indiana cities included in the report, which was 84. Coming in fourth was Clarksville, with New Albany taking the ninth spot.
According to Simple Thrifty Living, the middle class makes up roughly 52 percent of the United States' population. The socioeconomic factors analyzed for the list "have a significant effect" on families, prompting the publication to identify the cities best-suited for the families of today.
The rankings were based on seven factors — income, real estate taxes, home value, unemployment, college education, schools and job availability. Cities were compared to others in their state, with each factor given a weighted score that totaled to 100 possible points.
Jeffersonville's 64.91 points gave it the top spot, while Clarksville and New Albany garnered 59.33 and 56.2 points, respectively.
Being a lifelong resident of Jeffersonville, Mayor Mike Moore said the announcement was a huge honor, adding that he has worn the "middle-class" label proudly his entire life.
"We were developed by a hard-working class of people," Moore said. "I think that hard work has paid off. The funny thing is when I was first elected, I said we’re going to make Jeffersonville the best city in the state of Indiana. I think it’s paid off. We ought to take a lot of pride in knowing our hard work has paid off. It's good to be recognized.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said it isn't just individual cities making their mark. Rather, it's the entire region working as a whole that landed the area's three most prominent communities in the top 10.
"While I’m thrilled there’s a great presence, it doesn’t surprise me that all of our area's cities are ranked in a similar way," Dant Chesser said. "Folks live in one community and drive to the other to work. It’s a reflection of the entire region. There’s a logical reason that we are grouped together.”
Part of One Southern Indiana's objective is to attract businesses to the area. To do that, Dant Chesser and her team highlight all that is offered by the surrounding communities in a socioeconomic sense.
For an outside entity to highlight all the same positive attributes, Dant Chesser said, validates that work, saying it helps "drive home" the points that her team makes on a daily basis.
"These folks are just looking at the data, and they’re drawing that same conclusion," she said. "That really helps us. It doesn’t matter if we have a company looking at New Albany, Jeffersonville, Clarksville or Charlestown. If they know this region will provide affordability for families, then they’ll know that the labor pool from which they’ll draw is able to take care of itself... This article is recognizing that middle class is still an important piece of the economy."
According to Erin Bojorquez of Greater Clark County Schools, the surrounding community plays a critical role in allowing a school system to prosper.
"Community engagement and support are key components of a successful school district," Bojorquez said. "We are proud of the communities we serve and the parents who choose our district to educate their children. We offer unique programs and opportunities, such as the Academies of Greater Clark, for our students. Our 2019 graduates earned 11,397 dual credits, which equates to approximately $1.6 million in college tuition savings, and were also awarded $7.2 million in scholarships. This is possible because of our students’ hard work, their parents, our educators and the community as a whole."
Moore and Dant Chesser noted that if even more factors were added into consideration, they believe the cities would all still be at the top.
For Dant Chesser, it's the amenities offered by the area. She said while the local economy is great for workers, it also offers many recreational activities to do during off and down time.
Jeffersonville, Moore said, would only further solidify its top ranking if programs like Jeffersonville's Promise — which helps pay college tuition costs for graduates of Jeffersonville High School — were taken into account.
"We’re not done," Moore said. "I want to be the number one city in the United States. That’s our next goal.”
