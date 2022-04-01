JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission discussed several topics at its Wednesday meeting, including a facade grant, a parking lot usage request and proposals to operate The Depot this summer.
DC Contractors, a roofing contracting company located at 801 E. 10th St., was approved for a facade grant. Founders Joe Coffey and Justin Denison are looking to upgrade the building's exterior, including changing the color of the roof from its current green to match the company’s colors, Coffey said Wednesday.
The city’s grant administrator, DeLynn Rutherford, said the entire project is expected to cost $19,803. The approved grant, from the Facade Improvement Program, was in the amount of $9,401.
Additionally at the meeting, social services organization Supporting Heroes received permission to utilize the parking lot at 214 W. Court Ave. The group asked to use the parking lot to charge Thunder Over Louisville attendees for parking.
Economic and Redevelopment Director Rob Waiz said that the organization is planning to use the opportunity to raise funds, though he did not specifically mention what for.
The commission also discussed two request for proposals (RFP) responses to operate The Depot for the 2022 season. The RFP asked for an operator that could manage The Depot and provide bar services. The management will also include maintenance, food truck scheduling, entertainment and special events, according to the RFP.
The city attorney, Les Merkley, said the two hopeful responses were from Falls City of JKM Ventures, LLC and Taj Louisville of DDA, LLC. The board agreed to take the two responses under advisement for legal review.
The person who responded for DDA, LLC was manager Jeffrey Todd Moore, and president of Falls City Beer Jon Ryan Neace responded for JKM Ventures. Mayor Mike Moore recognized both of those names as individuals they have worked with in the past.
